Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Future Pandemics: New UK Vaccine Research Centre to Help Scientists Prepare for ‘Disease X’
channel image
The Prisoner
8667 Subscribers
Shop now
105 views
Published 14 hours ago

UK scientists have begun developing vaccines as insurance against a new pandemic caused by an unknown "Disease X".

https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/uk-scientists-developing-vaccines-against-new-pandemic-caused-by-disease-x/

More Info on Porton Down:

https://www.globalresearch.ca/porton-down-a-gruesome-secretive-past-britains-chemical-weapons-facility/5632400

TPTB always let you know their plans in advance. So bascially are they telling us they are developing a new bioweapon to depopulate the world.

Source @Real World News

Keywords
controlnwodepopulationdisease x

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket