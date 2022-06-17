Is Your Soul Fireproof?

On today's edition of TruNews, Rick offers another installment of his new nationwide telecast, 'Rick Wiles Today'. His message: the time of sorrows has begun. World War III has started. A time of war, famines, and pestilences. World War III has already started, but the good news is Jesus Christ is coming again!

Rick Wiles. Airdate 6/17/22





It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!

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