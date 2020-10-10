Sesame Street talks racism has black muppet named Tamir, Arthur, PBS, Prop 16 in California, ELMO

#SesameStreet #Arthur #Prop16 #Racism #PBS #KatyPerry #Elmo



The PBS children's show "Sesame Street" on Thursday announced that it would air a half-hour special aimed at combating racism. The episode will be titled "The Power of We."



In a tweet, Sesame Workshop, the show's related nonprofit educational organization, explained that the special would be aimed at addressing "racism and models how children can stand up to it."



In a statement to NBC News, Sesame Workshop's creative lead said that the project will feature skits and songs in a Zoom-like format due to the ongoing concerns presented by the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced many in-person TV and film productions to be delayed.



"We believe that this moment calls for a direct discussion about racism to help children grasp the issues and teach them that they are never too young to be 'upstanders' for themselves, one another, and their communities," Kay Wilson Stallings told NBC.



In a script of one song obtained by NBC News, the popular character "Elmo" is questioned by a Black Muppet directly about how they would respond to someone being racist.



"Hey, Elmo, how would you feel if I said, 'I don't like you 'cause I don't like the color red?' " Tamir asks, to which Elmo responds: "Elmo wouldn't care what you said 'cause Elmo is proud, proud to be red!"



The special is set to air Oct. 15, and will be available on HBO Max.