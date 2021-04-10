YOUNG WOMAN IS PARALIZED ON LEFT SIDE AND GETS 8 SEIZURES AFTER JOHNSON & JOHNSON VACCINE

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Tabatha Lauren: “I was rushed over via ambulance to [Baylor University Medical Center] where I have had numerous scans done. I have had about eight seizures in the last two days – never had a seizure before. They did find a 3mm brain aneurysm. I am currently hooked up to my EEG so they can monitor my seizures.”
In a follow-up video, Lauren says she began suffering seizures nearly two-and-a-half hours after receiving the vaccine, in addition to having a 102° F fever.
Download the video:
https://dlsharefile.com/file/NzY5NDcxNDYt