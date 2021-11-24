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CONFLICT OF INTEREST COVID IN AUSTRALIA
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273 views • November 24, 2021
Why are Australia's governments desperate to enforce experimental inoculations on citizens?
An interconnected web of relationships, family ties, government grants, funding from sponsors, DNA harvesting, security risks, foreign powers and criminal corporations with billions to spend.
Who is paying who?
Who is related to whom?
Who is acting in whose interest?
Could there be a conflict of interest amongst some politicians, bureaucrats, academic institutions, business owners and others?
An interconnected web of relationships, family ties, government grants, funding from sponsors, DNA harvesting, security risks, foreign powers and criminal corporations with billions to spend.
Who is paying who?
Who is related to whom?
Who is acting in whose interest?
Could there be a conflict of interest amongst some politicians, bureaucrats, academic institutions, business owners and others?
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