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Ep. #5 - "Awaiting On You All" Awaken and See | Christian Podcast | Song & Verse Ministries
Song & Verse Ministries
Song & Verse Ministries
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4 views • January 04, 2021
In this episode, we sit down with Bob Raleigh, former Program Director for Cumulus Media.Our discussion is based on George Harrison's song "Awaiting On You All."

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https://songandverseministries.com/2020/07/06/awaken-and-see/

"Awaiting On You All" song lyrics:

You don't need no love-in
You don't need no bed pan
You don't need a horoscope or a microscope
To see the mess that you're in
If you open up your heart
You'll know what I mean
We've been polluted so long
Now here's a way for you to get clean

By chanting the names of the Lord and you'll be free
The Lord is awaiting on you all to awaken and see
Chanting the names of the Lord and you'll be free
The Lord is awaiting on you all to awaken and see

You don't need no passport
And you don't need no visas
You don't need to designate or to emigrate
Before you can see Jesus
If you open up your heart
You'll see he's right there
Always was and will be
He'll relieve you of your cares

By chanting the names of the Lord and you'll be free
The Lord is awaiting on you all to awaken and see
Chanting the names of the Lord and you'll be free
The Lord is awaiting on you all to awaken and see

You don't need no church house
And you don't need no temple

You don't need no rosary beads or them books to read
To see that you have fallen
If you open up your heart
You will know what I mean
We've been kept down so long
Someone's thinking that we're all green

And while the Pope owns fifty-one percent of General Motors
And the stock exchange is the only thing he's qualified to quote us
The Lord is awaiting on you all to awaken and see
By chanting the names of the Lord and you'll be free

Songwriters: George Harrison

Awaiting on You All lyrics © Sm Publishing (poland) Sp. Z O.o., Westminster Music, Harrisongs Ltd, Wixen Music Publishing Inc Obo Harrisongs Ltd
Keywords
biblejesus christchristjesusbible studyinspirationalchristianchristianityprayerfaithlordtrust godencouragegeorge harrisonworship musicthe beatleslennonmccartneyinspirechristian music 2020christian podcastchristian podcast 2020awaiting on you allall things must passcumulus media
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