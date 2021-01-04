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Ep. #5 - "Awaiting On You All" Awaken and See | Christian Podcast | Song & Verse Ministries
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4 views • January 04, 2021
In this episode, we sit down with Bob Raleigh, former Program Director for Cumulus Media.Our discussion is based on George Harrison's song "Awaiting On You All."
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https://songandverseministries.com/2020/07/06/awaken-and-see/
"Awaiting On You All" song lyrics:
You don't need no love-in
You don't need no bed pan
You don't need a horoscope or a microscope
To see the mess that you're in
If you open up your heart
You'll know what I mean
We've been polluted so long
Now here's a way for you to get clean
By chanting the names of the Lord and you'll be free
The Lord is awaiting on you all to awaken and see
Chanting the names of the Lord and you'll be free
The Lord is awaiting on you all to awaken and see
You don't need no passport
And you don't need no visas
You don't need to designate or to emigrate
Before you can see Jesus
If you open up your heart
You'll see he's right there
Always was and will be
He'll relieve you of your cares
By chanting the names of the Lord and you'll be free
The Lord is awaiting on you all to awaken and see
Chanting the names of the Lord and you'll be free
The Lord is awaiting on you all to awaken and see
You don't need no church house
And you don't need no temple
You don't need no rosary beads or them books to read
To see that you have fallen
If you open up your heart
You will know what I mean
We've been kept down so long
Someone's thinking that we're all green
And while the Pope owns fifty-one percent of General Motors
And the stock exchange is the only thing he's qualified to quote us
The Lord is awaiting on you all to awaken and see
By chanting the names of the Lord and you'll be free
Songwriters: George Harrison
Awaiting on You All lyrics © Sm Publishing (poland) Sp. Z O.o., Westminster Music, Harrisongs Ltd, Wixen Music Publishing Inc Obo Harrisongs Ltd
Donations can be made at https://songandverseministries.com/donate
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/songandverse
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/songandverse
Twitter: https://twitter.com/songandverse316
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/songandverse/
https://songandverseministries.com/2020/07/06/awaken-and-see/
"Awaiting On You All" song lyrics:
You don't need no love-in
You don't need no bed pan
You don't need a horoscope or a microscope
To see the mess that you're in
If you open up your heart
You'll know what I mean
We've been polluted so long
Now here's a way for you to get clean
By chanting the names of the Lord and you'll be free
The Lord is awaiting on you all to awaken and see
Chanting the names of the Lord and you'll be free
The Lord is awaiting on you all to awaken and see
You don't need no passport
And you don't need no visas
You don't need to designate or to emigrate
Before you can see Jesus
If you open up your heart
You'll see he's right there
Always was and will be
He'll relieve you of your cares
By chanting the names of the Lord and you'll be free
The Lord is awaiting on you all to awaken and see
Chanting the names of the Lord and you'll be free
The Lord is awaiting on you all to awaken and see
You don't need no church house
And you don't need no temple
You don't need no rosary beads or them books to read
To see that you have fallen
If you open up your heart
You will know what I mean
We've been kept down so long
Someone's thinking that we're all green
And while the Pope owns fifty-one percent of General Motors
And the stock exchange is the only thing he's qualified to quote us
The Lord is awaiting on you all to awaken and see
By chanting the names of the Lord and you'll be free
Songwriters: George Harrison
Awaiting on You All lyrics © Sm Publishing (poland) Sp. Z O.o., Westminster Music, Harrisongs Ltd, Wixen Music Publishing Inc Obo Harrisongs Ltd
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