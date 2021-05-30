Millions Protest in London Against the COVID Scam - May 29, 2021

Millions Protest in London Against the COVID Scam

The fact that you have to turn to Russian TV to see what is really happening says it all for the Western Press. You will ever investigate to see who has bribed the press to push this agenda?

armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/civil-unrest/millions-protest-in-london-against-the-covid-scam/



A protest in London has drawn a large number of participants, united by their mistrust of how the British government is handling the Covid-19 situation. Such events are part of a larger movement that’s gripping Western countries.

In the latest weekly demonstration, tens of thousands marched through the streets of the British capital under the banner “Unite for Freedom”. The rally brought together groups of people who are variously unhappy with the prolonged lockdowns imposed by the government, mistrustful of Covid-19 vaccines and harbour anti-government sentiments.

rt.com/uk/525169-london-freedom-march-protest/