https://gettr.com/post/p27ut2qd2e0
2/9/2023 Miles Guo's GETTR: The CCP is capable of sending over not only spy balloons, but also stratosphere balloons carrying various kinds of weapons; worse than the CCP are the Taiwanese traitors, who not only helped the CCP make the weaponized balloons, but also colluded with the CCP to take over Taiwan from within
#Stratosphereballoon #TaiwanTraitors #CCPspyballoons
2/9/2023 文贵盖特：中共不但有间谍气球，还有可挂载各种武器的平流层气球，可怕不？比共产党更可怕的是卖台贼，他们不但资助了中共武器化气球产业，还鼓动台湾内部对中共妥协
#平流层气球 #卖台贼 #中共间谍气球
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.