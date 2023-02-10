https://gettr.com/post/p27ut2qd2e0

2/9/2023 Miles Guo's GETTR: The CCP is capable of sending over not only spy balloons, but also stratosphere balloons carrying various kinds of weapons; worse than the CCP are the Taiwanese traitors, who not only helped the CCP make the weaponized balloons, but also colluded with the CCP to take over Taiwan from within

#Stratosphereballoon #TaiwanTraitors #CCPspyballoons





2/9/2023 文贵盖特：中共不但有间谍气球，还有可挂载各种武器的平流层气球，可怕不？比共产党更可怕的是卖台贼，他们不但资助了中共武器化气球产业，还鼓动台湾内部对中共妥协

#平流层气球 #卖台贼 #中共间谍气球



