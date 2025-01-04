Are You Vaccinated? Part 4 - Timeless Crimes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many of the crimes committed by the Covid Criminals during the Fake Pandemic have no statute of limitations, ensuring that these individuals cannot escape justice indefinitely. However, the immediate challenge lies in the fact that these criminals remain in positions of power, where they are actively grooming successors to continue covering up and protecting them from punishment.
To watch the original full video that this part complements, search the title below.
Are You Vaccinated? The Covid Criminals Unmasked and the Pure Bloods Emerged During the Fake Pandemic from the Vaccine Lies
#PureBloods #CovidCriminals #Vaccinated #NoCovidAmnesty #CovidJustice