April 16, 2026

rt.com





Donald Trump says he's permanently opening the strait of Hormuz for China and the While Iran vows it won't be forced into making a deal against its will a Pakistani delegation arrives in Tehran as part of efforts to broker a second round of peace talks with the US after the first ended without an agreement. Meanwhile, despite confusion after Donald Trump's claims of opening the strait of Hormuz the maritime route remains under a US blockade - that's according to the White House Press Secretary. US Republicans try their best to convince Americans, that their well-being is secondary to Washington's foreign-led wars. While Israeli and Lebanese officials are expected to speak today about potential peace the IDF launches a series of overnight strikes proclaiming it's trying to eliminate Hezbollah.





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