MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD

Hydrogen-Powered Hyperion XP-1 Makes Public Debut With 2,000 HP And A 1,000-Mile Range
The hypercar made its public debut in Los Angeles although it is still in the prototype stage
The Hyperion XP-1 promises 1,016 miles (1,635 km) of range when the carbon-fiber hydrogen tanks are filled up, a process that takes less than five minutes. The powertrain includes hydrogen fuel cells, supercapacitors instead of batteries, a three-speed transmission, and four axial-flux electric motors sending power to all four wheels. The combined power output exceeds 2,000 hp allowing a 0-60 mph (0-100 km/h) acceleration in 2.2 seconds and a top speed of 221 mph (356 km/h).
