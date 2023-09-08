MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD

THANKS TO PAUL BEGLEY

Hydrogen-Powered Hyperion XP-1 Makes Public Debut With 2,000 HP And A 1,000-Mile Range

The hypercar made its public debut in Los Angeles although it is still in the prototype stage

The Hyperion XP-1 promises 1,016 miles (1,635 km) of range when the carbon-fiber hydrogen tanks are filled up, a process that takes less than five minutes. The powertrain includes hydrogen fuel cells, supercapacitors instead of batteries, a three-speed transmission, and four axial-flux electric motors sending power to all four wheels. The combined power output exceeds 2,000 hp allowing a 0-60 mph (0-100 km/h) acceleration in 2.2 seconds and a top speed of 221 mph (356 km/h).

https://www.carscoops.com/2022/11/hydrogen-powered-hyperion-xp-1-makes-public-debut-with-2000-hp-and-a-1000-mile-range/












