Faked Technosis | Short Film

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Faked Technosis made humans that were seen as unproductive or difficult in society, become disposable... With Artificial Intelligence now in control, what use were we any more?
Writer, Camera, Editor, Music - Zachary Denman
Kain - George Bloomfield
🪪 Become a Member Of This Channel to unlock exclusive content and Support the Films and Videos - https://www.patreon.com/zacharydenman
🔵 PayPal Donation: https://www.paypal.com/donate?business=7MEJHQRNU6KJL&item_name=Independent+Filmmaker¤cy_code=GBP
🟡 Social Media @ZacharyDenman
🟠 Sign up to the Newsletter: http://eepurl.com/hFwc11
Mirrored - Zachary Denman
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/