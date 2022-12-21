Create New Account
Moon Landing - Ep. 5 - Conspiracy Guide
Conspiracy Guide
Published 18 hours ago |

Did the USA and NASA send astronauts to the moon, or did they just moon us all?

 

In this episode Shawn discusses one of the OG conspiracies, the Apollo moon landings. He takes us through the history of the space race and some of the high points of the moon landings, perhaps as high as 237,000 miles. So put on your maximum absorbency garment and strap into your rocket seat as we bast off for the lunar surface in T minus….

 

In this episode we discus:

Nazis > NASA > SATAN > WW2 > USA > Soviet Union > Rockets > Stanley Kubrick > JFK > LBJ > Moon > Satellites > Saturn > Stars > Apollo > Space Shuttle > ISS > Rocks > Antarctica

 

Links:

Fartemis - https://www.nasa.gov/what-is-artemis

Buzz gives us the South Pole - https://tinyurl.com/477jp5vw

Astro-nots - https://tinyurl.com/5a34zsyv

Rock’n around the petrified tree - https://phys.org/news/2009-09-moon-fake.html

Back for the first time - https://tinyurl.com/mwf9ve9u

 

Books:

Moon Man by Bart Sibrel - https://amzn.to/3H9paZb

All Bart Sibrel films can be found here - www.sibrel.com

 

Hit us up:

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @CGPShow

Parler: @ConspiracyGuide

 

Thanks for listening! Blast that subscribe button.

 Conspiracy Guide Podcast is an Ultraviolet Air, LLC production.

 

Corrections:

Prob too many to list this week. Sleep deprivation is taking its toll.

Keywords
hoaxnasaapollospacemoonconspiracyfakerocketsconspiracytheory

