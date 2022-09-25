Russian Federation - LAVROV Minister for Foreign Affairs Addresses UN General Debate (English) - 092422

Sergey Lavrov, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Russian Federation addresses the general debate of the 77th Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations (New York, 20 - 26th September 2022). ---- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov today (24 Sep) said, the General Assembly’s General Debate is convening “at a dramatic moment” as “crises are growing, and the situation in the area of international security is deteriorating rapidly.” Lavrov said, “instead of having an honest dialogue and looking for compromises, what we're dealing with is disinformation, course stagings, and provocations.” He said, “the future of the world order is being decided today” adding that “the question is whether or not it will be the kind of order with one hegemon at the head of it, making everyone else follow its rules, which notoriously benefit that hegemon only, or are we going to have a democratic, fair world without blackmail and the fear of Neo Nazism and Neo colonialism.” Lavrov said, “despite common sense, Washington and Brussels compounded the situation when they announced economic war against Russia. As a result, there is a growing price on foodstuffs, fertilizers, oil and gas.” He welcomed Secretary-General António Guterres’ efforts towards the Black Sea Grain Initiative agreements but stressed that “they need to be implemented.” So far, he said, “the ships with the Ukrainian grain go somewhere but not into the poorest countries. On the other hand, the impediments by US and EU, the financial and logistical impediments against our grain and fertilizers have not been lifted.” The Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs said, “the incapacity of Western countries to negotiate and the continued war by the Kyiv regime against their own people, left us with no choice but to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republic and to start a special military operation to protect the Russian and other people on Donbass, and so as to remove the threats against our security, which NATO had been consistently creating in Ukraine at our borders.” --- The UN General Assembly (UNGA) is the main policy-making organ of the Organization. Comprising all Member States, it provides a unique forum for multilateral discussion of the full spectrum of international issues covered by the Charter of the United Nations. Each of the 193 Member States of the United Nations has an equal vote. The United Nations is an international organization founded in 1945. Currently made up of 193 Member States, the UN and its work are guided by the purposes and principles contained in its founding Charter. The UN has evolved over the years to keep pace with a rapidly changing world. But one thing has stayed the same: it remains the one place on Earth where all the world’s nations can gather together, discuss common problems, and find shared solutions that benefit all of humanity.

