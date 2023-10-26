The West is Using Religious Hatred to Destabilize the World – Putin

West using religious hatred to destabilize world – Putin:
- The West wants to drag other countries and peoples into the conflict, using them for its selfish interests, and create a real wave of chaos and mutual hatred not only in the Middle East but also beyond its borders.
-Muslims are being played off against Jews, called for the war against infidels, Shiites against Sunnis, Orthodox Christians against Catholics.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.