The West is Using Religious Hatred to Destabilize the World – Putin
West using religious hatred to destabilize world – Putin:

- The West wants to drag other countries and peoples into the conflict, using them for its selfish interests, and create a real wave of chaos and mutual hatred not only in the Middle East but also beyond its borders.

-Muslims are being played off against Jews, called for the war against infidels, Shiites against Sunnis, Orthodox Christians against Catholics.

