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The Not So Chosen People, Part 2: Israel
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2818 views • October 09, 2021
Part 2 will continue with the story of Joseph and how his half brother Judah (the father of the Jews) sold him into slavery for silver and tried to steal his birth right. We will go further into the story and explain how the Jews and Israel are two separate kingdoms.
This video is for discussion purposes only. All video and audio content belong to the respective owners and creators. I may not agree with everything with the video content.
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5JDpIfy88ekR
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/e43a1597-aaaa-4fac-9cc1-6f0f9b75bec0
This video is for discussion purposes only. All video and audio content belong to the respective owners and creators. I may not agree with everything with the video content.
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5JDpIfy88ekR
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/e43a1597-aaaa-4fac-9cc1-6f0f9b75bec0
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