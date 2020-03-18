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Will a payroll tax cut be enough for the US as Senate sits on stimulus bill?
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1 view • March 18, 2020
FOX Business' Hillary Vaughn lays out how a payroll tax cut wasn't going to get cash in Americans' hands fast enuogh. Fox News' Chad Pergram explains why U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin pushed for a coronavirus stimulus package. FOX Business' Jackie DeAngelis goes through the tumultuous financial day on the New York Stock Exchange.
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