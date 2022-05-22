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✅✅✅ PETE’s POLE: DID HILLARY CLINTON INTEND TO COMMIT A CRIME WHEN PUSHING THE BOGUS ALPHA-BANK ALLEGATIONS? ✅✅✅
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EP 2960-6PM BREAKING: Hillary Clinton Personally Approved Bogus Trump-Russia Accusations Given to Media https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/21153
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[[TAGS]] Pete Santilli, The Pete Santilli Show, President Trump, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, New World Order, World Government,
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
FRIDAY MAY 20, 2022
EPISODE - #2960 - 6PM
EP 2960-6PM BREAKING: Hillary Clinton Personally Approved Bogus Trump-Russia Accusations Given to Media https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/21153