THE LATE GREAT GLEN BENSLEY
PERFORMANCE CIRCA 2000

Glen ''Bensley'' - Died Suddenly, at Hamilton General Hospital on Friday, September 19, 2008 at the age of 55. Loving father to Sean Bensley and Aaron Lindsey. Cherished son of Baldwin and Olive Bensley and the late Sylvia Bensley. Beloved brother to Donald. Special friend to Christine and her husband Ken Gunn, and Kathy Lindsey. Glen was a long time musician in Oshawa and the Durham Region

