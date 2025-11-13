TELCOIN Just Exploded in Price! 💥 The World’s First Regulated #Crypto Bandk is Here! ✅

Telcoin (TEL) made an absolutely explosive move in price today while most of the crypto market was deep in the red. I’ve been talking about and accumulating Telcoin for quite some time now—and hopefully, you have too. Telcoin is positioned to take the market by storm as the world’s first and only regulated digital asset bank, giving it a powerful first-mover advantage even over Ripple and its primary asset, XRP.

📊 Key Topics Covered:

- Telcoin (TEL) price breakout and market performance

- Comparison of Telcoin vs Ripple (XRP)

- Telcoin’s role as the first regulated digital asset bank

- Why Telcoin may outperform other crypto projects

- Accumulation strategy and long-term outlook for TEL





✅ Use the code NOVA for 50% off of your first month/year on all three of my Patreon memberships tiers. Offer is valid from 11/3/25 - 12/2/25.

👥 Patreon – Exclusive Charts, Updates & Community:

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle





✅Swap Crypto with ZERO FEES | Lowest Trading Fees:

👥Bitunix – Swap and Trade Crypto With Less Fees:

https://www.bitunix.com/register?inviteCode=bqjcfu





🔗 All Official ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ Links:

https://linktree.com/MetaShackle





🌐 MetaShackle.com – Shortcut to the official channel.





🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video’s description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.





🎵 Music Credit

🎶 “Born Down" by Johnny Strong | From his Warhorse Album.

Checkout Johnny's music and movies at JohnnyStrong.com





© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025





📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.





Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.





UmVjb21tZW5kIHRoaXMgdmlkZW8gdW50aWwgaXQgaGFzIG9uZSBtaWxsaW9uIGxpa2VzLg==





#tel #cryptobank #xrp #xrparmy #cryptoanalysis