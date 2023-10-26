⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (26 Oct 2023) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(26 October 2023)

▫️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces in cooperation with aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems repelled six attacks of assault groups of the AFU 41st, 54th, and 67th mechanised, and 68th Jaeger brigades near Sinkovka (Kharkov region), and Sergeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic).

Up to 225 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system have been eliminated.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, well-coordinated actions of the Tsentr Group of Forces, aviation strikes and artillery fire repelled four attacks launched by assault groups of the 24th and 67th mechanised brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Chervonaya Dibrova, Petrovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses amounted to over 120 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, and one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled one attack of an AFU assault detachment near Bogdanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, strikes were delivered at enemy manpower and hardware near Andreyevka, Kleshcheyevka, and Vasyukovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy lost up to 295 Ukrainian personnel, one tank, five armoured fighting vehicles, as well as two motor vehicles.

In counter-battery warfare, the Russian troops hit one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, one Msta-B howitzer, and one Czech-made Dana self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, helicopters, and artillery inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware clusters of the AFU 72nd mechanised, 58th motorised infantry brigades, and 118th and 128th territorial defence brigades near the city of Ugledar, Urozhaynoye, Staromayorskoye, and Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 100 servicemen, and two armoured fighting vehicles. In counter-battery warfare, the Russian troops hit one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and two D-20 howitzers.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, one attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 65th Mechanised Brigade near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region) was repelled by the Russian Group of Forces, air strikes, and artillery fire during the day.

The enemy has lost up to 85 Ukrainian personnel, three tanks, with two Leopard tanks among them, four armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles.

In addition, in the course of counterbattery warfare, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, one D-20 howitzer, as well as one U.S.-made M119 howitzer were neutralised.

◽️ In Kherson direction (https://t.me/mod_russia/31841), over 25 Ukrainian servicemen, three motor vehicles, and one Msta-B howitzer of the enemy have been neutralised by fire.

One AFU ammunition depot was wiped out close to Orlovshchina (Dnepropetrovsk region).

Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 128 areas during the day.

Also, three command posts of the 67th and 72nd mechanised brigades of the AFU and the 31st Operational Brigade of National Guard were hit near Serebryanka and Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Air defence systems intercepted six HIMARS and GLSDB projectiles.

Moreover, 27 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down near Topolevka, Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Mirnoye, Inzhenernoye, Zolotaya Polyana (Zaporozhye region), Chaplinka, Sagi (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 515 airplanes and 253 helicopters, 8,298 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 air defence missile systems, 12,950 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,169 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,888 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 14,672 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.