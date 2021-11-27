PDJT EOs, PEADs & Secret Powers | State of Emergency Continuation of Govt | Devolution

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State of Emergency declared which activates FEMA and DHS (DoD Law of War Manual).
Stafford Act signed Jan. 11,2021
Executive Order Of 13848 - “Imposing Certain Sanctions in the Event of Foreign Interference in a United States Election.”
Executive Order Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption:
https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-blocking-property-persons-involved-serious-human-rights-abuse-corruption/
Some of the Many Pieces to THE CHESS BOARD! 👀♟
PEADs Act —>https://t.me/FreeTheWillPatriots/39077
Directive 51 —>https://bit.ly/3tGI6pH
Stafford Act —> https://bit.ly/3A0dn9i
DoD Law of War Manual —> https://bit.ly/3hCdK2P
Insurrection Act —> All conditions met with PDJT asking for all to return peacefully https://bit.ly/3hf1Eft
DEVOLUTION: This deals with a series of Trump's E.O.s that provide a protocol in a State of Emergency for the Continuation of Govt. These EOs are published and can be downloaded from the .gov website.
Note - See also the Devolution videos on this channel for backstory:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/b9954961-3747-4554-b8ae-86af442b8eaf?index=1