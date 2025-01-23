Rula Hassanein Freed in the Al-Aqsa Flood Deal After 10 Months of Detention

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Journalist Rula Hassanein, from the city of Bethlehem in the southern West Bank, was freed by the resistance in Gaza as part of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal after spending 10 months in detention during the Flood War. She was released from Damon prison, a part of a deal overseen by Hamas, which also included the release of three Israeli female captives. Interview with prisoner Rula Hassanein.
Reporting: Salman Alkhatib
Filmed: 20/01/2025
