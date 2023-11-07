Banking Collapse Fear After JPMorgan's $40B Losses!

In today's SPECIAL REPORT, Gary Franchi dives into the alarming financial revelations from major US banks. JPMorgan Chase has hit a staggering $40 billion in unrealized bond losses. With Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup also facing their own financial nightmares, what does this mean for the American republic? From the Silicon Valley Bank collapse to the $650 billion industry loss, this report is a must-watch. Stay tuned till the end for Gary's FINAL THOUGHT on why this financial turmoil matters to every American. Don't miss it!
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.