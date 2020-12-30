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Covid19 - Never Let A Crisis Go To Waste
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18 views • December 30, 2020
The Covid-19 pandemic has provoked widespread discussion of what kind of future the world will look forward to after the crisis. “Never let a crisis go to waste”. That is the mantra of governments who seek to exploit a crisis to usurp more power over their citizenry. After all, citizens will willingly give up their civil liberties when faced with a large enough "threat". And boy have we been faced with some threats this year. So, what exactly does the COVID19 crisis have to do with say 'The Great Reset'? If there was going to be a set of crises that could be used to usher in a new global order, this is it.
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