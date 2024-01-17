Just The News | Sheriff Lamb: ‘President Trump is right—you cannot reward illegal behavior’. Sheriff Mark Lamb, U.S. Senate Candidate for Arizona, says he agrees with former President Donald Trump and that the immigration invasion can eventually be resolved.
Sheriff Lamb says stopping illegal immigration begins by securing the border, reinstating the Remain in Mexico program, and holding migrants who break the law accountable.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.