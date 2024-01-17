Create New Account
Sheriff Lamb: ‘President Trump is right—you cannot reward illegal behavior’
Just The News  |  Sheriff Lamb: ‘President Trump is right—you cannot reward illegal behavior’.  Sheriff Mark Lamb, U.S. Senate Candidate for Arizona, says he agrees with former President Donald Trump and that the immigration invasion can eventually be resolved. 


Sheriff Lamb says stopping illegal immigration begins by securing the border, reinstating the Remain in Mexico program, and holding migrants who break the law accountable.

human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

