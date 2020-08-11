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Jesus Heals the Paralytic
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5 views • August 11, 2020
This video detailing Jesus' miracle healing of the Paralytic was shot in Capernaum, in the area where Jesus healed multitudes of people more than 2,000 years ago. See miraclemapper.com for a geographic view of all the healing miracles Jesus' performed while He walked the earth plus healing miracles that are happening currently all around the earth.
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