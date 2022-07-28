VENGEANCE IS MINE SAITH THE MOST HIGH

The wicked evil doers will not get away from the judgments of The Most High especially those who exercise their wicked way upon the true righteous believers that follow Christ. I encourage all true believers do not take vengeance in your own hands nor retaliate that is what satan wants but rely upon Christ to handle every battle and matter. Be guided by the true Holy Spirit in every situation. For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal brothers and sisters but mighty through Christ Yashaya.





2 Corinthians 10:4 (For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strong holds;)

2 Corinthians 10:5 Casting down imaginations, and every high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of God, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ;





Romans 12:19 Dearly beloved, avenge not yourselves, but rather give place unto wrath: for it is written, Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord.





Deuteronomy 32:35 To me belongeth vengeance, and recompence; their foot shall slide in due time: for the day of their calamity is at hand, and the things that shall come upon them make haste.





Psalm 94:1 O LORD God, to whom vengeance belongeth; O God, to whom vengeance belongeth, shew thyself.





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If you don't know Christ Yashaya please repent of your sins to him while there is still time. Acts 2:38. If you don't know his hebrew name please watch video on this platform titled, "THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST". We pray for all you true believers in the true doctrine of Christ Yashaya, pray for us in this work. Blessings:)))











