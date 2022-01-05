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Who Needs An Electric Car? There was a WATER-POWERED Car In 1974
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232 views • January 05, 2022
Video source: UK TV.
Water has also been used to generate power in a different way from hydro-electric power that we are all aware of.
Clean air Trompe compressors have been used in large-scale applications in the past where a huge dam wasn't necessary.
Here's a link to an explanation of the Trompe system:
https://www.brighteon.com/ba252a95-df9c-4bb1-afdb-5f589eb56789
Water has also been used to generate power in a different way from hydro-electric power that we are all aware of.
Clean air Trompe compressors have been used in large-scale applications in the past where a huge dam wasn't necessary.
Here's a link to an explanation of the Trompe system:
https://www.brighteon.com/ba252a95-df9c-4bb1-afdb-5f589eb56789
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