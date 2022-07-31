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Tim Tebow Gives A Powerful Gospel Message At Orlando Life Surge Conference
Crossing Jordan Ministries
Crossing Jordan Ministries
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63 views • July 31, 2022

Tim Tebow spoke at the Life Surge conference on Saturday, July 30, 2022. This is a powerful Bible-backed business/Gospel conference that was one of the most powerful Christian events you could ever see.

Tim Tebow is a two-time national champion, first-round NFL draft pick, and Heisman Trophy winner, entrepreneur, author, and philanthropist. His drive, both on and off the field, has led him to accomplish greatness in the midst of adversity and to keep moving forward to make an impact for the Kingdom of God.

In 2010, he established the Tim Tebow Foundation to bring faith, hope, and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour. His story is guaranteed to motivate you to make an impact with both businesses, and your personal calling, like never before.

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gospelsalvationjesus saves
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