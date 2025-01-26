Discover what customers love about Organic Cocoa Energize

Our Groovy Bee® Organic Cocoa Energize is a delicious and nutritious blend of different powdered superfoods, such as organic cocoa powder, organic maca root powder and seven functional mushroom powders such as organic turkey tail powder, organic shiitake powder, organic reishi powder, organic cordyceps powder, organic chaga powder, organic maitake powder and organic lion's mane powder.





It is also slightly sweetened with low-glycemic organic coconut sugar, one of the best natural sugar substitutes on the planet.





Specially formulated to support optimal energy levels and overall health, our Groovy Bee® Organic Cocoa Energize is packed with beneficial phytonutrients and antioxidants that can help fuel your body and keep you energized throughout the day.



