European Central Bank head, Christine Lagarde: "Climate change" requires a complete redesign of the economy and financial system, in line with Net Zero—including the need to "reduce our carbon footprint in everything we do, from banknotes to how we supervise banks."



Yes, they're even using "climate change" as an excuse to come after cash now.



Source (https://twitter.com/Lagarde/status/1752324785822953497)



Source @RealWideAwakeMedia

