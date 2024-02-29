Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
They're even using "climate change" as an excuse to come after cash now
channel image
The Prisoner
8989 Subscribers
Shop now
485 views
Published 16 hours ago

European Central Bank head, Christine Lagarde: "Climate change" requires a complete redesign of the economy and financial system, in line with Net Zero—including the need to "reduce our carbon footprint in everything we do, from banknotes to how we supervise banks."

Yes, they're even using "climate change" as an excuse to come after cash now.

Source (https://twitter.com/Lagarde/status/1752324785822953497)

Source @RealWideAwakeMedia

Keywords
cashclimate change hoaxchristine lagardeeuropean central bank head

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket