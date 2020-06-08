Florida Mayor Declares State of Emergency, Issues Temp Ban On Sale of Firearms

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West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James issued a declaration of state of local emergency on Sunday, banning the sale of firearms and ammunition due to the George Floyd protests taking place in the Florida area.
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