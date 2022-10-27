Create New Account
UNCENSORED Karen Kingston - People Now Connected to the Demonic Realm Through COVID-19 Injection
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
Uncensored with Maria Zeee


October 26, 2022


Karen Kingston joins Maria Zeee to explain the way humans have now been connected to the demonic realm through the nanotech in COVID-19 injections and the quantum field - but there's more.

The patents show that nanotechnology is embedded into everyday products and every single human has been exposed.


https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/part-1-dismantling-the-the-deceptions


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1q1tmw-live-karen-kingston-people-now-connected-to-the-demonic-realm-through-covid.html


Keywords
healthmedicinehumansdemonicpatentsnanotechnologyrealmuncensoredquantum fieldnanotechembeddedcovid-19covidkaren kingstonmaria zeeeeveryday products

