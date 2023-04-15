If It Were Not For Rock Solid Evidence, No One Would Believe It

(This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is posted here for your thoughtful consideration.)
2,357,043 views (YouTube) Aug 20, 2022
Joe Kirby from Off The Kirb Ministries studies Christian archaeologists amazing discoveries for God.
Discover more thought-provoking 'spiritual growth' presentations by Evangelist Joe Kirby at his YouTube site located at:
https://www.youtube.com/@offthekirb
Please consider subscribing to Joe's site.
- The RED Zone
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.