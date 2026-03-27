Free Speech or Thought Crime Vancouver Protest Over $750,000 Fine

This on-the-street video from March 20, 2026 captures a protest in downtown Vancouver focused on free speech, human rights, and the controversial case of former Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld. Protesters gathered to speak out against a reported $750,000 fine imposed after Neufeld publicly expressed his views on gender identity, SOGI (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity) education, and traditional Christian beliefs.





Throughout the video, multiple speakers share their perspectives, often arguing that Canada’s Human Rights framework is being used to suppress dissent rather than protect freedom. Several participants claim that expressing criticism of LGBTQ or transgender ideology can now lead to severe legal and financial consequences, raising concerns about the limits of free expression.





A recurring theme is the idea that “free speech is under threat.” Protesters argue that vague legal language—such as speech “likely to expose” groups to hatred or contempt—can be interpreted broadly, making almost any criticism punishable. Others express frustration with institutions like the Human Rights Tribunal, describing them as biased or politically influenced.





The video also includes moments of direct debate, with opposing viewpoints briefly clashing on issues like gender identity, education, and medical treatment. These exchanges highlight the deep cultural divide surrounding these topics.





Younger participants appear as well, sharing how they navigate these issues in school and online, often avoiding political discussion altogether. Meanwhile, older speakers reflect on how Canada has changed over time, contrasting past freedoms with what they see as increasing control and censorship.

Overall, the video presents a raw, unfiltered look at a protest centered on freedom of speech, societal values, and the tension between protecting minority rights and preserving open debate in modern Canada.





For more info and to support Barry Neufeld

Protecting Canadian Children:

https://barryneufeld.com





Paul Fromm has been the Director of the Canadian Association for Free Expression since 1983. CAFE is dedicated to Free Speech and Restoring Political Sanity. The website can be found at cafe.nfshost.com





Paul is also the Director of the Canada First Immigration Reform Committee at:

canadafirst.nfshost.com





His BitChute channel is at https://old.bitchute.com/channel/xtLauNMlDI1m/





Paul lives in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada and you can contact him at

[email protected] .





He has been an active leader on the Canadian right for 50 years and has a steel trap memory so he is a treasure and resource of information and history.