BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Free Speech or Thought Crime Vancouver Protest Over $750,000 Fine
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
127 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • Yesterday

This on-the-street video from March 20, 2026 captures a protest in downtown Vancouver focused on free speech, human rights, and the controversial case of former Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld. Protesters gathered to speak out against a reported $750,000 fine imposed after Neufeld publicly expressed his views on gender identity, SOGI (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity) education, and traditional Christian beliefs.


Throughout the video, multiple speakers share their perspectives, often arguing that Canada’s Human Rights framework is being used to suppress dissent rather than protect freedom. Several participants claim that expressing criticism of LGBTQ or transgender ideology can now lead to severe legal and financial consequences, raising concerns about the limits of free expression.


A recurring theme is the idea that “free speech is under threat.” Protesters argue that vague legal language—such as speech “likely to expose” groups to hatred or contempt—can be interpreted broadly, making almost any criticism punishable. Others express frustration with institutions like the Human Rights Tribunal, describing them as biased or politically influenced.


The video also includes moments of direct debate, with opposing viewpoints briefly clashing on issues like gender identity, education, and medical treatment. These exchanges highlight the deep cultural divide surrounding these topics.


Younger participants appear as well, sharing how they navigate these issues in school and online, often avoiding political discussion altogether. Meanwhile, older speakers reflect on how Canada has changed over time, contrasting past freedoms with what they see as increasing control and censorship.

Overall, the video presents a raw, unfiltered look at a protest centered on freedom of speech, societal values, and the tension between protecting minority rights and preserving open debate in modern Canada.


For more info and to support Barry Neufeld

Protecting Canadian Children:

https://barryneufeld.com


Paul Fromm has been the Director of the Canadian Association for Free Expression since 1983. CAFE is dedicated to Free Speech and Restoring Political Sanity. The website can be found at cafe.nfshost.com


Paul is also the Director of the Canada First Immigration Reform Committee at:

canadafirst.nfshost.com


His BitChute channel is at https://old.bitchute.com/channel/xtLauNMlDI1m/


Paul lives in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada and you can contact him at

[email protected] .


He has been an active leader on the Canadian right for 50 years and has a steel trap memory so he is a treasure and resource of information and history.

Keywords
free speechthought crimebarry neufeld
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Insanity: UN calls for slavery reparations over US objections

Insanity: UN calls for slavery reparations over US objections

Willow Tohi
Iran warns UAE of &#8220;strong response&#8221; as fears of U.S. ground offensive grow

Iran warns UAE of “strong response” as fears of U.S. ground offensive grow

Laura Harris
Trump expands war on DEI, forcing federal contractors to abandon diversity programs

Trump expands war on DEI, forcing federal contractors to abandon diversity programs

Ava Grace
Six Botanical Alternatives to Melatonin Reported by Herbalists for Sleep Support

Six Botanical Alternatives to Melatonin Reported by Herbalists for Sleep Support

Coco Somers
Study Suggests Cognitive Activity While Sitting Helps Reduce Dementia Risk

Study Suggests Cognitive Activity While Sitting Helps Reduce Dementia Risk

Petra Stone
Collapse Chronicles: The sovereign survivor&#8217;s guide to outlasting the unthinkable

Collapse Chronicles: The sovereign survivor’s guide to outlasting the unthinkable

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy