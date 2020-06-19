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Joe Biden Holds First Trump Rally With No Crowds As Millions Register For Trump In Tulsa - War Room Full Show
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29 views • June 19, 2020
Owen Shroyer returns to the host chair of the War Room and he takes calls from the listeners to get a gauge of where they are at in this crossroads in American history. Guests include Richard Reeves on Infowarriors getting involved in local politics, Dan Lyman on protests happening in Europe, Tom Pappert on Facebook censoring President Trump and Frank Cavanagh to discuss the evil establishment currently attempting to over throw America. We also see footage that television news won’t show you of cops saving a child's life during an anti-police protest. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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