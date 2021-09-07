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Killing America - A 100 Year Murder with Author - M. S. King
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61 views • September 07, 2021
Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/killing-america-a-100-year-murder-ms-king-author/
Guest: M. S. King - Author and Investigative Journalist
A review of the various dirtbags that became the elected national leaders of the past century reveals a who's who of globalist and Marxist ideologues who have done a remarkable job of getting themselves elected to office despite their obvious shortcomings and anti-American biases.
How could that be? When you factor in the almost total takeover of America's institutions of higher learning and media by leftist ideologues and the enormous financial resources of the corporate fascists controlling industry and the financial sector, it becomes crystal clear how this has happened. Actually, it is quite remarkable that it took so long considering the cognitive dissonance of the sheeple that make up such a significant part of the U.S. population.
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
M. S. King Website: https://www.realhistorychan.com/
Guest: M. S. King - Author and Investigative Journalist
A review of the various dirtbags that became the elected national leaders of the past century reveals a who's who of globalist and Marxist ideologues who have done a remarkable job of getting themselves elected to office despite their obvious shortcomings and anti-American biases.
How could that be? When you factor in the almost total takeover of America's institutions of higher learning and media by leftist ideologues and the enormous financial resources of the corporate fascists controlling industry and the financial sector, it becomes crystal clear how this has happened. Actually, it is quite remarkable that it took so long considering the cognitive dissonance of the sheeple that make up such a significant part of the U.S. population.
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
M. S. King Website: https://www.realhistorychan.com/
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