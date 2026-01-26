Blood on the World’s Hands: State Terrorism | Targeting Programme | Jeff Rense and Eric T. Karlstrom (2026) (Mirror)

Please expand for pertinent information.

Much of the world is blissfully unaware of, indifferent to, and many complicit in, the targeting and trafficking of, targets/victims of the State-sponsored domestic terrorist programme currently taking place round the world, in the twenty-first century, including the United States of America. Any goods, services, and benefits received, or bribes accepted, for participation in this Satanic, democidal, human-exploitation, torture–murder-for-entertainment-and-profit programme is tantamount to the reception of blood money.

Traffickers, blood is indeed on your hands, and the Lord Jesus Christ will surely require it of you.

J. D. Gallé

Sunday, 25 January 2026

Frazier Park, California

United States of America

𝙇𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙣 𝙖𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙖𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙘 𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙜𝙚𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙢𝙢𝙚

Websites

• Ramola D: https://www.everydayconcerned.net

• Eric T. Karlstrom, : https://www.gangstalkingmindcontrolcults.com

• Mark M. Rich: http://www.newworldwar.org

• Bonnie Lee Calcagno: https://stopgangstalkingpolice2.com

Videos

a-war-without-guns, ‘“Community Policing” as Covert, Persecutory Tool of the Corrupt State’ (2020):

• https://www.bitchute.com/video/r1u0Rmm79jRW

Dr X_ on the Targeting Programme: Systematic Stalking, Directed Conversation, DEWs, &c. (2019):

• https://www.bitchute.com/video/F59630GxzibO

James Harken, ‘“Community Policing”’ as Extra-judicial, Collective-punishment Game: State-sanctioned Zersetzung (2017):

• https://www.bitchute.com/video/0bdV7pBzeFKM

the iceman cometh, ‘The Psychology, Methodology, and Tactics of the State-sanctioned, Stalking-and-Harassment, Targeting Programme’ (2015–2016):

• https://www.bitchute.com/video/3pSem6jNyIs8

Mark M. Rich, New World War: State-sanctioned Stratagems of Domestic Terrorism (2015–2021):

• https://www.bitchute.com/video/k9SIJMpGFfnP





𝙄𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙢𝙞𝙧𝙧𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙤 𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣

Original source: https://gangstalkingmindcontrolcults.com/targeted-individuals-lab-rats-for-exotic-weapons-testing-and-cop-counterterrorism-training-exercises-dr-eric-karlstrom-on-rense-program-jan-23-2026/

Title of original source: Targeted Individuals – Lab Rats For Exotic Weapons Testing and Cop Counterterrorism “Training Exercises”

Presenters (speakers; dialogue partners): Jeff Rense and Eric T. Karlstrom

Date of recording: Friday, 23 January 2026

Locations of presenters (at the time of this recording):

• Rense (unknown)

• Karlstrom (Mexico)

Websites of Jeff Rense:

• https://www.renseradio.com

• https://rense.com

Websites of Eric T. Karlstrom:

• https://gangstalkingmindcontrolcults.com

• https://911nwo.com

• https://erickarlstrom.com

• https://naturalclimatechange.org

Upload date of mirror: Sunday, 25 January 2026 (PST); Monday, 26 January 2026 (UTC)

Source of thumbnail image for video: AI-generated (original)





𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙥 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙘𝙮 𝙤𝙛 𝙅𝙚𝙨𝙪𝙨 𝘾𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙩

Let it be known: the Lord Jesus Christ is King of kings and Lord of lords, and every conceivable power and authority is inferior to, and superseded by, Jesus Christ, who is Lord over all. (See Revelation 17.14; 19.16.)

• The blood of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, cleanses those who are walking in the light, namely the children of God, from every sin (1 John 1.7).

• The Lord Jesus Christ humiliated the powers of darkness through the cross (Colossians 2.14–15).

• The end of Satan, the Adversary, is in the lake burning with fire and sulphur (Revelation 20.10).





