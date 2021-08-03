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Burning car tires - green revolution is fake
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194 views • August 03, 2021
Green revolution in Kuwait - a real deed for the environment. Only we,, citizens of Utopia, get to drop our living standards as the ones living in reality do as they wish and produce all the carbon dioxide they wish.
Ainoastaan me urvilot Utopia-valtiossa saadaan laskea elintasoamme kun muut hreillä olevat porskuttavat eteenpäin ja tuottavat hiilidioksidit..
Ainoastaan me urvilot Utopia-valtiossa saadaan laskea elintasoamme kun muut hreillä olevat porskuttavat eteenpäin ja tuottavat hiilidioksidit..
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