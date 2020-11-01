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STOP BEING A SLAVE! Freedomain Call In
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44 views • November 01, 2020
30 October 2020 Call-In
Hello Stefan and fellow listeners. I’m a 22 year-old guy who failed in almost every aspect a human being could. Never had any meaningful contact with the opposite sex, never had a real job, and I’m also currently overweight (280 pounds for a 6 foot guy). My only good point is that I don’t use any sort of drug (not even alcohol).
I have a very complicated relationship with sacrifice. I had a very strict childhood, with not many friends allowed in home, and not many entertainment sources. According to my parents, that was a way to “focus on my education”.
For a long time I was the best student in class, and I had to attend two high schools simultaneously. I got into college, and after almost four years of lies and useless classes, I dropped out. My parents don’t know I quit college. I don’t want them to know it either. Everytime they tried to “help me”, all I got was a clearer vision of hell.
I am also what you could call a “ghost employee” of the local city hall. My father got me this position using a friend of his. I would receive the pension promised in forty years (my ticket for the ponzi scheme), and right now I get the equivalent to $20 every month for keeping my mouth shut. Recently I managed to accumulate enough savings to live for three months or so without depending on my parents. But I’m afraid. I feel like I’m sitting on a box of bombs. My parents could find out I dropped out of college. They could throw me out of the house, and I could fail to find a way to support myself in those three months.
Not everything is bad though. I’ve been out of college for almost a year, and this year I have learned more than in my four years of college combined. Sometimes I still face failure—the most recent one being rejected for some jobs. Those failures, even the small ones, really knock me out. I fear I could be wasting my time. A certain bald podcaster gave me something to dream about. I don’t want to feel trapped in time, like my time in college, ever again.
My question is: how can I fix my relationship with sacrifice if all the sacrifice I have ever made was for nothing?
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🔴 Thinkspot: https://www.fdrurl.com/thinkspot
🔴 Flote: https://flote.app/freedomain
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Hello Stefan and fellow listeners. I’m a 22 year-old guy who failed in almost every aspect a human being could. Never had any meaningful contact with the opposite sex, never had a real job, and I’m also currently overweight (280 pounds for a 6 foot guy). My only good point is that I don’t use any sort of drug (not even alcohol).
I have a very complicated relationship with sacrifice. I had a very strict childhood, with not many friends allowed in home, and not many entertainment sources. According to my parents, that was a way to “focus on my education”.
For a long time I was the best student in class, and I had to attend two high schools simultaneously. I got into college, and after almost four years of lies and useless classes, I dropped out. My parents don’t know I quit college. I don’t want them to know it either. Everytime they tried to “help me”, all I got was a clearer vision of hell.
I am also what you could call a “ghost employee” of the local city hall. My father got me this position using a friend of his. I would receive the pension promised in forty years (my ticket for the ponzi scheme), and right now I get the equivalent to $20 every month for keeping my mouth shut. Recently I managed to accumulate enough savings to live for three months or so without depending on my parents. But I’m afraid. I feel like I’m sitting on a box of bombs. My parents could find out I dropped out of college. They could throw me out of the house, and I could fail to find a way to support myself in those three months.
Not everything is bad though. I’ve been out of college for almost a year, and this year I have learned more than in my four years of college combined. Sometimes I still face failure—the most recent one being rejected for some jobs. Those failures, even the small ones, really knock me out. I fear I could be wasting my time. A certain bald podcaster gave me something to dream about. I don’t want to feel trapped in time, like my time in college, ever again.
My question is: how can I fix my relationship with sacrifice if all the sacrifice I have ever made was for nothing?
▶️ Donate Now: https://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: https://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: https://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 4. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms:
Video:
🔴 DLive Livestream: https://dlive.tv/freedomain
🔴 Bitchute: https://bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/freedomain
🔴 LBRY: https://open.lbry.com/@freedomain:b
🔴 Streamanity: https://fdrurl.com/streamanity
🔴 Locals: https://freedomain.locals.com
🔴 Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/freedomain
🔴 DailyMotion: https://dailymotion.com/FreedomainRadio
🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/profile/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: https://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: https://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Instagram: https://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 PocketNet: https://pocketnet.app/freedomain
🔴 MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/freedomain
🔴 Twetch: https://www.fdrurl.com/twetch
🔴 Thinkspot: https://www.fdrurl.com/thinkspot
🔴 Flote: https://flote.app/freedomain
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/stefanfreedomain
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