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Galactic Federation of Darkness and the Council of 9: Good Cop/Bad Cop in a Universal Mafia Game
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
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SOURCE: Rich2150x "Akvile's Abduction Greys Galactic Federation of Light Council of 9 Prison Planets and Pocket Portals" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qzenyyU61-A


REFERENCE:

Website: https://www.richwest.net/

Akvile Sava: https://www.patreon.com/cw/AkvileS

https://www.facebook.com/akvile.savcenkaite.9


WATCH TOP 3 REMOTE VIEWINGS ABOUT THE AFTERLIFE:

Remote Viewing Moksha - Liberation from a Prison Planet https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm

Farsight - Remote Viewing Death Traps https://tinyurl.com/223h5f6u

Intuitive Underground - Remote Viewing the Afterlife


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24

"Don’t Go Into The Light" Lucia Stellberg on soul-traps: https://t1p.de/av8e1

"Forced Incarnation" about NDEs and "Spirit Guides": https://t1p.de/y61mw


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l


WATCH - JESUS' DARK SECRETS:

"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

"The Dark Secrets of Jesus Playlist" https://t1p.de/4jy0q


SEE ALSO:

Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA

Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg

Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik

Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw

Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0

Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820

Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM

Part 8 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FT8vXTn34cA


CHRISTIAN DECEPTION:

"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. "

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qebfWZ4_I

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: Reptilians Feast on Human Souls in the Lower Astral Plane. Part 3" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKF7oMnL6mg

"With Blue-Beam And Rapture-Ready Into Captivity" https://tinyurl.com/25bntyuc

"Confirmed: The Rapture is a Psy-Op" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G73fzb3EVz4

"Scripture Lies About The Rapture" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bO_-mdkmTwE

Keywords
aliensufovaccineastrologyshamanismsoulafterlifeastral travelsoul trapremote viewinguapaurareincarnation trapreptilian aliensastral realmsoul retrieval
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