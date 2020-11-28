EP 2215-6PM Data Analyst: Election Findings Could 'Easily' Overturn Results in Three States!

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FRIDAY NOVEMBER 28, 2020
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=1743683558
Experts who have spent weeks since the election examining the materials the campaign has discovered have come to the conclusion that the evidence of massive fraud is overwhelming. One of them is former data and strategy director for President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign Matt Braynard, who has said he’s uncovered enough evidence to “easily” overturn election results in favor of President Trump. “The number of questionable ballots surpasses the vote margin in at least three states right now—Arizona, Georgia, and Wisconsin,” Braynard told the outlet on Wednesday. “Those three states have a combined total of 37 electoral votes. This isn’t speculative. This is just what the data shows. https://bit.ly/2JeU6Ma
SPECIAL GUEST: Zachary Vorhies is the highest ranking Google insider who anonymously leaked internal documents to Project Veritas and then made the decision to go public in an on-the-record video interview.
https://www.zachvorhies.com/
https://www.projectveritas.com/tag/zach-vorhies/
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