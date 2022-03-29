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UNESCO Connects to Local School Districts-see where the agenda comes from. Links in the description
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8 views • March 29, 2022
https://unesdoc.unesco.org/ark:/48223/pf0000247444
https://philanthropynetwork.org/news/pennsylvania-announces-composition-census-2020-complete-count-commission
https://www.stateboard.education.pa.gov/TheBoard/Pages/default.aspx
https://www.education.pa.gov/pages/Secretary-Biography.aspx
https://govsalaries.com/ortega-noe-45733681
https://www.pennlive.com/news/2020/08/pa-education-secretary-pedro-rivera-moving-on-to-become-president-of-thaddeus-stevens-college-of-technology.html
Gov. Wolf to Nominate Noe Ortega to Serve as Education ...
Head of PA Dept. of Education is leaving his post for new ...
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https://op.europa.eu/en/publication-detail/-/publication/9ff7f616-c680-11e6-a6db-01aa75ed71a1/language-en/format-PDF/source-198083972
https://www.mc3.edu/about-mccc/assets/presidents-office/docs/annual-report-2019.pdf
https://www.linkedin.com/in/mianu-ortega/?originalSubdomain=ca
https://www.linkedin.com/search/results/content/?keywords=noe%20ortega&;position=8&searchId=0b695c41-4e00-41f6-8127-86f22338e7e7&sid=lGp&update=urn%3Ali%3Afs_updateV2%3A(urn%3Ali%3Aactivity%3A6871947376387588096%2CBLENDED_SEARCH_FEED%2CEMPTY%2CDEFAULT%2Cfalse)
https://files.mediadata.website/employee-training-and-development-noe-6th-edition.pdf
https://childcareta.acf.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/public/final_pyramidmodelpresentation_2.9.2021_final_508_compliant.pdf
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Massive-Open-Online-Courses-in-the-Initial-Training-Ortega-Sánchez-Gómez-Trigueros/6eb13f5207553c3edc99f326a75b0d0d5dcbfa60
https://loop.frontiersin.org/people/691812/overview
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CflOvc4_ZR8
https://www.newskudo.com/pennsylvania/erie/government/4135086-in-erie-visit-pa-schools-chief-noe-ortega-stresses-importance-of-mask-mandate-teacher-diversity
https://www.education.pa.gov/Policy-Funding/SchoolGrants/PAsmart/Pages/AdvancingGrants.aspx
http://www.eita-pa.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Indicator-5C-and-6C-Child-Find-FINAL-09-29-2021.pdf
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PAEIStakeholders
http://www.eita-pa.org
https://www.education.pa.gov/Teachers%20-%20Administrators/School%20Finances/Education%20Budget/Pages/default.aspx
https://www.lps.upenn.edu/sites/default/files/2021-01/DYN658-Fisher-Mount.pdf
https://www.bedfordfunds.com
https://www.bizapedia.com/de/40x80-group-llc.html
https://www.bedfordfunds.com/pri
https://sustainablepittsburgh.org/sustainable-pittsburgh-commends-gov-wolfs-commitment-to-cutting-power-sector-carbon-emissions/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/bedford-funds-lp/about/
https://www.fortyx80.org
https://www.fortyx80.org/about-4
https://www.commonwealthfoundation.org/policyblog/detail/too-close-for-comfort-gov-wolf-and-seiu
https://blog.igem.org/blog/2021/3/3/world-engineering-day-for-sustainable-development-igem-and-the-sdgs
https://dced.pa.gov/newsroom/wolf-administration-joins-swede-celebration-for-pittsburgh-region-at-relocation-expansion-grand-opening-for-nord-lock-group/
https://dced.pa.gov/newsroom/wolf-administration-provides-1-4-million-for-agricultural-projects-in-bedford-lebanon-and-snyder-counties/
https://www.dli.pa.gov/ucc/elevators/Pages/BOCA-Group-East-LLC.aspx
https://dced.pa.gov/newsroom/governor-wolf-new-funding-supports-business-expansion-in-bedford-bucks-and-philadelphia-counties/
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/536403606/icymi-education-and-elected-leaders-praise-gov-wolf-covid-19-vaccination-task-force-plan-to-vaccinate-teachers-other-school-staff
https://remakelearning.org/opportunity/2021/05/14/virtual-stem-summit/
https://www.pghtech.org/news-and-publications/pittsburgh-seattle-startup-mission
Pittsburgh Tech News
SS&C, Technologies, Inc
https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/documents/21252030%20Agenda%20for%20Sustainable%20Development%20web.pdf
https://en.unesco.org/news/global-education-monitoring-gem-report-2020
https://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Start-Up-Guide-for-Testing-in-Schools-1-Pager.pdf
https://files.eric.ed.gov/fulltext/ED429352.pdf
https://philanthropynetwork.org/news/pennsylvania-announces-composition-census-2020-complete-count-commission
https://www.stateboard.education.pa.gov/TheBoard/Pages/default.aspx
https://www.education.pa.gov/pages/Secretary-Biography.aspx
https://govsalaries.com/ortega-noe-45733681
https://www.pennlive.com/news/2020/08/pa-education-secretary-pedro-rivera-moving-on-to-become-president-of-thaddeus-stevens-college-of-technology.html
Gov. Wolf to Nominate Noe Ortega to Serve as Education ...
Head of PA Dept. of Education is leaving his post for new ...
Senate confirms Education, L&I heads | Pennsylvania ...
https://op.europa.eu/en/publication-detail/-/publication/9ff7f616-c680-11e6-a6db-01aa75ed71a1/language-en/format-PDF/source-198083972
https://www.mc3.edu/about-mccc/assets/presidents-office/docs/annual-report-2019.pdf
https://www.linkedin.com/in/mianu-ortega/?originalSubdomain=ca
https://www.linkedin.com/search/results/content/?keywords=noe%20ortega&;position=8&searchId=0b695c41-4e00-41f6-8127-86f22338e7e7&sid=lGp&update=urn%3Ali%3Afs_updateV2%3A(urn%3Ali%3Aactivity%3A6871947376387588096%2CBLENDED_SEARCH_FEED%2CEMPTY%2CDEFAULT%2Cfalse)
https://files.mediadata.website/employee-training-and-development-noe-6th-edition.pdf
https://childcareta.acf.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/public/final_pyramidmodelpresentation_2.9.2021_final_508_compliant.pdf
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Massive-Open-Online-Courses-in-the-Initial-Training-Ortega-Sánchez-Gómez-Trigueros/6eb13f5207553c3edc99f326a75b0d0d5dcbfa60
https://loop.frontiersin.org/people/691812/overview
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CflOvc4_ZR8
https://www.newskudo.com/pennsylvania/erie/government/4135086-in-erie-visit-pa-schools-chief-noe-ortega-stresses-importance-of-mask-mandate-teacher-diversity
https://www.education.pa.gov/Policy-Funding/SchoolGrants/PAsmart/Pages/AdvancingGrants.aspx
http://www.eita-pa.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Indicator-5C-and-6C-Child-Find-FINAL-09-29-2021.pdf
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PAEIStakeholders
http://www.eita-pa.org
https://www.education.pa.gov/Teachers%20-%20Administrators/School%20Finances/Education%20Budget/Pages/default.aspx
https://www.lps.upenn.edu/sites/default/files/2021-01/DYN658-Fisher-Mount.pdf
https://www.bedfordfunds.com
https://www.bizapedia.com/de/40x80-group-llc.html
https://www.bedfordfunds.com/pri
https://sustainablepittsburgh.org/sustainable-pittsburgh-commends-gov-wolfs-commitment-to-cutting-power-sector-carbon-emissions/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/bedford-funds-lp/about/
https://www.fortyx80.org
https://www.fortyx80.org/about-4
https://www.commonwealthfoundation.org/policyblog/detail/too-close-for-comfort-gov-wolf-and-seiu
https://blog.igem.org/blog/2021/3/3/world-engineering-day-for-sustainable-development-igem-and-the-sdgs
https://dced.pa.gov/newsroom/wolf-administration-joins-swede-celebration-for-pittsburgh-region-at-relocation-expansion-grand-opening-for-nord-lock-group/
https://dced.pa.gov/newsroom/wolf-administration-provides-1-4-million-for-agricultural-projects-in-bedford-lebanon-and-snyder-counties/
https://www.dli.pa.gov/ucc/elevators/Pages/BOCA-Group-East-LLC.aspx
https://dced.pa.gov/newsroom/governor-wolf-new-funding-supports-business-expansion-in-bedford-bucks-and-philadelphia-counties/
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/536403606/icymi-education-and-elected-leaders-praise-gov-wolf-covid-19-vaccination-task-force-plan-to-vaccinate-teachers-other-school-staff
https://remakelearning.org/opportunity/2021/05/14/virtual-stem-summit/
https://www.pghtech.org/news-and-publications/pittsburgh-seattle-startup-mission
Pittsburgh Tech News
SS&C, Technologies, Inc
https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/documents/21252030%20Agenda%20for%20Sustainable%20Development%20web.pdf
https://en.unesco.org/news/global-education-monitoring-gem-report-2020
https://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Start-Up-Guide-for-Testing-in-Schools-1-Pager.pdf
https://files.eric.ed.gov/fulltext/ED429352.pdf
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