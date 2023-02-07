How to Safely Remove Mercury Amalgam Fillings & Detox w/ Dr. Blanche Grube

Luckily, only half of the dentists today are still using dangerous mercury amalgam fillings. In our last episode, we discussed the dangers of these fillings including damage to the nervous system, immune system, digestive system, and vital organs. This week, we discuss how to safely remove these dangerous fillings and how to detox your body in the process.

Join Dr. Hotze and special guest, Dr. Blanche Grube, as they discuss how biological dentists can safely remove these mercury amalgams and how do detox your body from the harmful mercury. Dr. Blanche Grube is a Board-Certified Biological Dentist and holds a Mastership from the International Academy of Biological Dentistry and Medicine (IABDM), of which she was also President. She holds Fellowships from the IAOMT, The Institute of Natural Dentistry, and the Dental Association of Conscious Sedation.

