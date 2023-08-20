Protect Yourself By Putting Spiritual Practices In Your Life, 2023.

Sunday has been a very tough day for me since I moved to Oxford, North Carolina many years ago. This is because out of all of the toxic, abusive dysfunctional relationships I have experienced the worse type of abuser to me would be the Cluster B Religious Demonic Stalking abuser.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.