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Antifa: Rise of the Black Flag
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58 views • November 02, 2020
For more in-depth historical analysis:
The Truth About The Revolution
https://culturewars.com/podcasts/the-truth-about-the-revolution
Watch the new documentary Antifa: Rise of the Black Flags. The semi-true history of the anti-government extremist group's century of violence. https://antifamovie.com/
The Truth About The Revolution
https://culturewars.com/podcasts/the-truth-about-the-revolution
Watch the new documentary Antifa: Rise of the Black Flags. The semi-true history of the anti-government extremist group's century of violence. https://antifamovie.com/
Keywords
evilantifacommunismsocialismzionismrothschildssatanismsaul alinskygeorge sorosadlsplcluciferalexander sorosalinskygyorgy schwartzred holocaustblack blocrules for radicalsrothschild agentjewish privilegejewish revolutionary spiritjewish subversive movementsmassive deathsmassive sufferingmessianic politics
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