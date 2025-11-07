The Optimal Diet Q&R (Timestamps Below)

Chapters

00:00:14- What enzymes would be good to take?

00:00:19- What enzymes can reduce excessive mucus production during each meal?

00:02:12- Some fish, like cod, cause allergic symptoms: mouth swelling & throat swelling, and can't breathe. Some fish cause allergic symptoms, misery, and scary results. Are cod fish toxic?

00:05:49- Wait, can produce still be called organic if it received pesticides?

00:05:57- Your local farm should be your supplier.

00:08:09- A book called the Blue Zones? That's the title? To learn about Mediterranean eating?

00:08:29- The Blue Zones myth has been debunked many times.

00:11:14- Eat like they did 500 years ago, fish, meat, chicken, fruit & veg, nuts & seeds, herbs & spices. That’s all you could buy back then. Note, no junk carbs, refined sugar, fast food, or sodas, which you couldn’t buy back then.