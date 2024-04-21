Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
When You're Tired of Hearing About the Border | Awaken With JP
channel image
GalacticStorm
2238 Subscribers
Shop now
71 views
Published Yesterday

When You're Tired of Hearing About the Border   |   Awaken With JP  


Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at jpsears.locals.com!

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket