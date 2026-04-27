115 Connecting to myself – Trauma is a thing of the past

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One hundred and fifteenth part of the book 'Trauma is a thing of the past' — read by the author himself; Ole Klit Blente.
Get your own copy of the book here: https://www.innate.one/shop/
Check out the Trauma-series here: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/84dfbd75-dd78-4815-b60a-52ffa39287ef?index=1
3:29End Screen